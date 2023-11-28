Sault Ste Marie hockey has promising start to season

SAULT STE MARIE—The Sault Area High Blue Devil hockey team is off to a strong 4-1 this season, outscoring their opponents 25-8.

A couple weekends ago, the Blue Devils dominated the Elks Showcase by defeating Milford 9-1 and then Lakeland 4-1.

This past weekend, they traveled to Cleveland, Ohio to play three games against strong opponents. They came back with just one loss.

There is a lot of excitement with this year’s team. As they’re working hard to do something the program has not done in years, go far in the playoffs.

The last time the Blue Devils were state champs was in 1989; they finished state runner up in 2014.

“This group has been together since they were eight or nine years old in Squirts. They all know each other. They are all confident in what they do. They did a heck of a job in the off season in the work out room and in the gym and doing what they are supposed to do away from the game and from the rink as far as strength and conditioning. They are a confident group, and they should be. They work hard at it,” Rick Mackie, Sault High Hockey Head Coach said.