Evart scores emotional season-opening win over Farwell

EVART - The Evart Wildcats won their season-opening game with ease on Tuesday night, topping visiting Farwell by a 53-15 count.

It was an emotional night for the Evart community, as it was the first game for the team since four players were injured in a car crash a week and a half ago. One of the injured players, Michael Rameso was on hand to cheer on his teammates, and he was recognized before the opening tipoff.

Evart jumped out to an early lead 14-3 after one quarter of play and did not look back. Aidan Anderson scored all 12 of his points in the first half to lead the Wildcats, and his teammate, Aceyn Morgan scored a dozen in the second half to finish with 14 for the night to lead Evart in the scorebook.

Evart (1-0) opens up Highland Conference play on the road at Beal City on Friday night. Farwell (0-1) travels to Shepherd for their first Jack Pine Conference contest of the season on Friday evening.