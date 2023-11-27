Michigan State’s Katin Houser to enter transfer portal

Michigan State redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser on Monday told ESPN that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Houser started at QB for the Spartans the last seven games, and played a total of 11 games for MSU. ESPN said he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.

Houser threw for 1,132 yards this season, with 6 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and a 113.6 rating.

