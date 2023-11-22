Vote for the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year award

You have the opportunity to help pick the annual Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year award winner.

Five high school football media panelists will cast their votes, with a sixth vote decided by the public.

Click here to cast your vote!

The Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year receives a $3,000 donation to his school’s football program in addition to being the Detroit Lions nomination for the Don Shula NFL High School Football Coach of the Year.

During each week of the nine-week Michigan high school football regular season, this panel also selects one coach that best develops his players’ character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, and is recognized as the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week.

All winners receive a certificate signed by Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell and National Football League (NFL) commissioner Roger Goodell as well as acknowledgement during an in-game ceremony on December 16 or 17 as the Detroit Lions take on the Denver Broncos.

The 2023 program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.