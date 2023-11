BIG RAPIDS - On Wednesday night the Cadillac Viking made the trip down US-131 to take on the Big Rapids Cardinal at Ferris State’s Ewigleben Arena, with the Cardinal getting the 2-1 victory. Cadillac led 1-0 after the first, but the Cardinal scored a goal in the second period and the third to secure the 131 Cup.

With the win Big Rapids is now 2-1 so far this year and the Cadillac Vikings sit at 2-1 as well.