St. Ignace legendary coach Doug Ingalls to be inducted into Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame

ST. IGNACE - Doug Ingalls has been a standout in basketball circles for years. Now the St. Ignace LaSalle High School coach will join his father (Jack) and wife (Dorene) in the Hall of Fame. Ingalls, a Gladstone native, will join the UPSHF May 11, 2024 at the Island Resort & Casino in Harris. His wife was inducted in 2016 and his dad in 2018.

Ingalls was an all-state basketball player at Gladstone High School, helping the Braves to a pair of regional championships. He then played four years at Northern Michigan University. He had two boys basketball coaching tenures at St. Ignace and also joined his wife as a girls’ co-coach. Ingalls has a 355174 record with the Saints’ boys, while the St. Ignace girls are 499-94 with five state championships. The girls also finished second in the state playoffs four times.

He scored 1,325 points and had 547 assists at Gladstone, where the Braves were 24-1 in 1985-86 and he was U.P. player of the year and a two-time “dream team” selection.

He was a two-time captain at NMU, where he has the only triple-double in school annals. He has a record 633 career assists and a single-game record of 16.