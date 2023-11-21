Former Tigers great Willie Hernandez dies at age 69

Detroit Tigers and MLB great Guillermo “Willie” Hernandez has died, the Tigers organization tweeted Tuesday.

Forever a champion.



Our thoughts are with the family, friends and teammates of former Tigers reliever Guillermo “Willie” Hernández. pic.twitter.com/ccsblKuTJp — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) November 21, 2023

Hernandez, who just last week celebrated his 69th birthday, was in the Major Leagues for 13 years, including his last six seasons with Detroit.

He won the 1984 American League Cy Young Award and the MVP award with the Tigers, and he helped them to a World Series victory that year, too.



