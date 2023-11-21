Skip to Main
Former Tigers great Willie Hernandez dies at age 69

11/21/2023

Detroit Tigers and MLB great Guillermo “Willie” Hernandez has died, the Tigers organization tweeted Tuesday.

Hernandez, who just last week celebrated his 69th birthday, was in the Major Leagues for 13 years, including his last six seasons with Detroit.

He won the 1984 American League Cy Young Award and the MVP award with the Tigers, and he helped them to a World Series victory that year, too.


