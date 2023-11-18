Leland drops 3 straight sets in state runner-up finish, head coach Laurie Glass announces retirement

BATTLE CREEK― The Leland Comets volleyball team went toe-to-toe with the Clarkston Everest Collegiate Mountaineers in the Division 4 state final on Saturday. The Comets fell to the Mountaineers in five sets, 2-3.

In the first set, Leland would dig themselves out of a six-point deficit to take the set 27-25. Leland’s first lead in that set was at 23-22.

Leland would win a set by the largest margin on the day in the second set 25-18.

Advertisement

Then they would drop three straight with set scores of 22-25, 19-25, 13-15 to become state runner-up.

In Comets postgame press conference, head coach Laurie Glass would admit she was retiring. An admission that would come as a shock to the players sitting next to her.

“I’ve known all along that I wanted to see this group through and be there with them in this moment,” Glass said. “I couldn’t have gone out in a better way. I am thrilled that this is the moment... I wanted this season to be about them 100%, I didn’t want to have farewells, I didn’t want to have a farewell tour of Laurie Glass’ coaching career. I wanted them to have their season and get everything they wanted to have.”

Glass is positive the team will be left in great hands as assistant coach Travis Baker steps into her role at the helm of the program.

Advertisement

“He’s really the reason this season went so well,” she said.

Glass retires with over three decades worth of volleyball coaching experience. Glass’ career boasts 14 conference championships, 11 district championships, nine regional titles, four final four trips, four state runners-up finishes, and three state championships.