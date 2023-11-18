Kingsley beats Reed City to advance to first state championship game since 2005

CADILLAC - The Kingsley Stags took down the Reed City Coyotes 37-7 on Saturday afternoon to win the state semifinal and punch their ticket to Ford Field for the state championship game next Saturday. The Stags led from the beginning getting three first quarter touchdowns from Skylar Workman, they went into the halftime break leading 22-0.

In the second half the Stags did not take their foot off the gas, Workman scored his fourth touchdown of the game in the third quarter, and Kingsley’s last touchdown of the game was scored by Bode Bielas as he made it 37-0. Reed City scored the last touchdown of the afternoon as Spencer Hansen caught a pass from Landen Jackson late in the fourth quarter.

The Stags are heading back to Ford Field for the first time in 18 years, and for head coach Tim Wooer he couldn’t be happier with his players.

Advertisement

“So I’ve told a lot of people that, you know, it’s not about Tim or it’s not about our coaching staff, it’s about our kids. Because not only do we have good players, great players, but we have kids that are coachable.” Said Wooer.

The Stags now have a date with Almont next Saturday.



