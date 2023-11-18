Ferris State can’t get past Grand Valley State, fall in opening round of playoffs

ALENDALE - On Saturday afternoon Ferris State made the drive to Allendale to take on Grand Valley State in the opening round of the division 2 playoffs, but it was an afternoon to forget for the Bulldogs, as they lost 21-14. Grand Valley got on the board first, but the Bulldogs responded as Mylik Mitchell connected with Tyrese Hunt-Thompson from seven yards out.

The Lakers then scored the next two touchdowns of the game, so it was 21-7 late in the fourth quarter. Carson Gulker would connect with Xavier Wade with eight seconds left to make it a 21-14 at the end.

Mylik Mitchell threw for 148 yards and a touchdown and fellow quarterback Carson Gulker had 34 yards and a touchdown. CJ Jefferson led Ferris State in receiving with 81 yards on seven reception.

The Bulldogs season ends with an 8-3 record.