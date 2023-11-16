Seventeen Ferris State Football players earn All-GLIAC Honors: Shon Stephens named GLIAC Defensive Back of the Year

BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State football season is not over, but the All-GLIAC awards were announced on Thursday. Seventeen Bulldogs were honored, and Cornerback Shon Stephens was named defensive back of the year, as he had an incredible regular season. Stephens came up with eight interceptions this campaign to go with 24 tackles, including 18 solo stops, along with two tackles for loss. His eight interceptions tied for the conference lead, he also has two touchdowns on the year, a pick six and a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Davenport.

The Bulldogs All-GLIAC First Team picks included four offensive selections in wide receivers Tyrese Hunt-Thompson and Xavier Wade along with offensive linemen Brendan Bengtsson and Bryce George. On the defensive side of the ball, lineman Olalere Oladipo, linebacker Major Dedmond and defensive backs Justin Payoute and Shon Stephens.

All-GLIAC Second Team selections were defensive end Ian Hall, defensive tackle Victor Nelson, defensive back Lento Smith and specialist Brady Rose.

Finally, the Bulldogs’ honorable mention selections included defensive end Sheldon Cage, offensive lineman Lawrence Hattar, defensive tackle Deron Irving-Bey, slot receiver CJ Jefferson and quarterback Mylik Mitchell.