SAULT STE. MARIE - The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators beat the Calumet Copper Kings in four sets, 22-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-12. The Gladiators dropped the first set but were in control after that, to win the match. Traverse City St. Francis advance to the state semifinal against Cass City at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek on Thursday.