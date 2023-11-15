Indian River Inland Lakes football team gets ready for first state title game in school history

INDIAN RIVER - The Inland Lakes football team is getting ready to head to their first state title game in school history this upcoming Saturday. They’ll be at the Superior Dome in Marquette taking on the Martin Clippers. Bulldogs head coach, Travis Meyer knows that on turf it’s going to be a game where the pace of the game could be a huge factor.

“We’re going to have to match that speed. And even though we’re going to be on turf and it’s a little bit quicker, I think our game is a bit more coming at you, so we’ve got to make sure we open holes, make some lanes for our guys to run through.” Said Meyer

The Bulldogs shutout Pickford in the state semifinal game which was a huge emphasis going into the matchup for senior Grant Blumke.

Advertisement

“I mean, we take a lot of pride in our defense. We really coach is really grinding our heads like we’ve got to show up on defense, stop these teams. And that’s what we did that whole week. Fourth pick for a game and it worked pretty good. So same thing this week. I’m going to be focusing a lot on stopping the key runners and trying to hold them back to the least as possible.” Said Blumke.

Kickoff at the Superior Dome will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday.