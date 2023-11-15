Central Michigan volleyball completes comeback over rival Eastern Michigan

MOUNT PLEASANT— Central Michigan closed out their 2023 season on a high note Wednesday night while hosting in-state rival Eastern Michignan.

The Chippewas were officially taken out of MAC Tournament contention over the weekend when they dropped their series to Ohio University.

Wednesday night, the Chippewas would drop their first two sets 18-25, 26-24, but would battle back in the next three with scores of 25-23, 25-14, and 15-12 to take the 3-2 win.

CMU finished the night with 67 kills to EMU’s 60. Leading in kills for the Chippewas was junior Krystina Kasson with 14.

On the Eagles side of the ball, much of their offense was spearheaded by graduate student Callie Minshew, sister of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew, with 31 kills.

Watch the video above for highlights and postgame sound with Chippewas head coach Mike Gawlik!



