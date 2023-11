PICKFORD - The Pickford Panthers hosted the Indian River Inland Lakes Bulldogs in Division 1, Semi-Final playoff action. The winner goes to the Superior Dome next weekend to play in the championship game.

This was a defensive battle all game.

The Bulldogs stopped the Panthers four times in the red-zone.

Bulldogs shut out the high-powered Panthers 12-0 and will play the Martin Clippers next weekend for the Division 1 Championship.