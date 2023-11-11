Ferris State tops Wayne State to solidify their spot in the playoffs

BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State Bulldog football team looks like they’ll be back in the playoffs for a record ninth time in a row after their 63-19 victory over Wayne State. The Warriors got on the board first, but after that it was all Bulldogs, Mylik Mitchell connected with Tyrese Hunt-Thompson for a 75-yard touchdown on the Bulldogs first play from scrimmage. Carson Gulker added a rushing touchdown before the end of first quarter as well, as the Dogs were up 14-3 after one, then dominated the next three quarters.

Mylik Mitchell led the Bulldogs in passing, with 155 yards through the air and the one touchdown pass to go along with 32 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Trinidad Chambliss had 69 passing yards and a rushing touchdown. Carson Gulker had 34 yards passing with one passing touchdown and 95 yards rushing with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Running back Markel King had 91 yards on the ground and a touchdown, while fellow running back Hames Coby had a rushing touchdown as well.

For the Bulldogs wide receivers, Tyrese Hunt-Thompson led the Bulldogs in receiving yards with four catches for 122 yards and a touchdown, CJ Jefferson led the team in receptions with eight for 88 yards, and Xavier Wade caught a touchdown.

Ferris State will find out their opponent for the playoffs on Sunday evening.