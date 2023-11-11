Big Rapids falls in regional final despite Vennix’s big night passing

BYRON CENTER - Riley Vennix threw for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns on Friday night, but it was not enough, as the Big Rapids Cardinals saw their postseason run come to an end in a 55-35 loss to Grand Rapids South Christian.

The Sailors jumped out to a 21-0 lead just two plays into the second quarter of the game, on a pair of touchdown passes to Jake Vermaas and a touchdown run by Charlie Schreur.

Vennix would connect with Kaleb Dubowski for a 65-yard touchdown midway through the second to get the visitors on the board, but the Sailors would answer with 20 straight points to close out the half in control with a 41-7 lead.

Vennix would finish the night with 404 yards passing, five touchdowns and a pair of interceptions to go along with 38 yards on the ground. Dubowski caught five passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns, while Garrett Foster caught eight balls for 111 yards and a pair of scores.

Big Rapids, which upset top-ranked Whitehall last week to claim the district title, finished their season with a 10-2 record.

Grand Rapids South Christian advances to face Portland in a division four state semifinal next week.