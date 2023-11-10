Reed City’s Max Hammond signs letter of intent to play baseball at Central Michigan

REED CITY - Max Hammond signed his national letter of intent on Thursday to compete at Central Michigan University for the Chippewas baseball team after his senior year. Hammond is a three-sport athlete, playing varsity football, basketball, and baseball. Hammond has been committed to CMU since the summer of his sophomore year of high school. He knew that Central Michigan would be a great place for him to call home after his years at Reed City.

“I mean, it’s a great it’s a great feeling to be out here. I mean, obviously now. So, this is great with all my teammates and my coaches and my parents, my family. It’s just a great day. It’s close to home. It’s a great program. It was a great fit for me academically and sports wise is just a great fit.” Hammond Said.

Hammond wil be a pitcher at Centra Michigan and is looking forward to the next chapter.



