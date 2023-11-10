Reed City shuts down Midland Bullock Creek in regional title victory

REED CITY― Friday night, Bullock Creek and Reed City headed into their Regional 22 title game 8-3.

The two teams would be neck-and-neck at the half, with 14 points apiece.

But in the second half, the Coyotes would pull away. Reed City quarterback Landen Jackson connecting with Spencer Hansen to go up 21-14 after the made PAT.

In the final quarter, a fumbled punt return recovered by the Coyotes would practically seal their fate. Max Hammond would go on to punch in a 5-yard touchdown to convert on the drive for the final score of 28-14.

Reed City (9-3) will face 10-2 Kingsley in next week’s state semifinal.







