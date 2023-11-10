Ludington volleyball comes from behind to claim long-awaited regional crown

GAYLORD - The Ludington Orioles had to battle hard, but they earned their first volleyball regional title since 1997 with a 3-1 victory over Kingsford on Thursday night.

The Flivvers erased an early Oriole lead to take the first set 25-21.

Ludington would again start strong in the second set, opening up a quick 11-4 advantage, but the Flivvers would battle back to pull within one before an Oriole timeout. Ludington was able to pull out a 25-22 decision to tie the match at a set apiece.

Ludington then won another close set, 25-23 in the third to get within a set of the regional title. They then closed out the match by topping the Flivvers in extra points, 26-24 in the fourth set.

“I was impressed with how much Kingsford got up,” coach Liz Holden said. “But we just kept hitting until something finally hit the floor.”

Maddy Vaara paced the Oriole offense with 26 kills to go along with 14 digs and three blocks. Ashley McPike chipped in with 19 kills, five digs and a pair of blocks. Jordyn Anderson dished out 47 assists for Ludington to go along with nine digs, six kills and three blocks.

Ludington will square off with Grand Rapids West Catholic in a division two state quarterfinal on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.