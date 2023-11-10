LSSU women’s basketball falls to Findlay

The Lake Superior State University Lakers women’s basketball team ended last year with a 7-19 record, which included an 8-point loss to the Findlay Oilers who they played this afternoon in the first game off the season.

The Lakers were down five after the 1st quarter, and seven at half-time.

The Lakers came out sluggish in the third quarter and ended up being down 16 heading into the 4th quarter.

Advertisement

Lake State played better in the fourth and made a couple of runs, but ended up losing 83-73.

Glen Lake High School Alum, Grace Bradford, scored a team-high 18 for the Lakers and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Lakers play Northwood at home Saturday, Nov 11, at 5:30p.m.