Big Ten bans Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final regular season games over sign-stealing allegations

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP News)

The Big Ten Conference announced on Friday that the University of Michigan violated their Sportsmanship Policy for conducting a sign-stealing operation over several years.

In a statement, the Conference said: “As a penalty imposed on the institution, the University football team must compete without its Head Football Coach for the games remaining in the 2023 regular-season, effective immediately. This disciplinary action shall not preclude the University or its football team from having its Head Football Coach attend practices or other football team activities other than the game activities to which it applies. For clarity, the Head Football Coach shall not be present at the game venue on the dates of the games to which this disciplinary action applies.”

The Big Ten Conference said they have no additional comment at this time.