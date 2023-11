MOUNT PLEASANT— Beal City handed Iron Mountain their first loss of the 2023 season in a regional title game 20-6.

Beal’s touchdown scorers on the night were Owen McKenny and Josh Wilson (2).

As for Iron Mountain, their solo TD was a 55 yd pass to Oskar Kangas in the first quarter.

Both teams recorded second-half shutouts.

The Aggies will see the winner of Saturday’s 2 p.m. Ubly-Ithaca game in the state semifinal.