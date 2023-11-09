Tigers hire Jason Benetti to be play-by-play announcer next season

Renowned broadcaster Jason Benetti was hired by the Tigers to be the club’s television play-by-play announcer, the team said Thursday.

Benetti has earned accolades working in sports, covering Major League Baseball, college football and college basketball. He most recently worked for the Chicago White Sox for eight seasons.

Benetti told Ilitch News Hub, “I’m incredibly proud to join this historic and ascending Tigers franchise. From every single person I talked with throughout the interview process it was clear why so many respected professionals and creative people have joined the organization in the last several years. There’s something special about it, and I’m excited to bring that energy to Tigers fans around the globe. I’d also like to thank Chris Ilitch, Ryan Gustafson, Scott Harris, and everyone else I’ve met with in the last several weeks who have been so welcoming. Everyone I spent time with made it clear this was the right place for me. I was born and raised in the Midwest, and understand how important sports are, especially here in the Motor City.”