BUCKLEY— Thursday night, Leland and Mio volleyball went head-to-head for the Regional 27 title.

Leland would get the sweep on the night with set scores of 25-9, 26-24, and 25-21.

Leading the Comets in kills on the night was Fiona Moord with 18. The team had a total of 37 kills on the night.

The Comets will be back in action on Tuesday against defending division 4 state champions Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart.