Two Traverse City West Titans sign national letters of intent

TRAVERSE CITY - A pair of Traverse City West Titans signed national letters of intent on Wednesday to compete in their sports at the collegiate level.

Taylor Phillips helped lead the Titan girls bowling team to a division one state runner-up finish in 2023. On Wednesday, she signed a commitment to bowl for Milligan University, an NAIA program in Tennessee. The team is coached by former Traverse City West bowling coach Brian Rickert.

“I’m just so happy I got it out of the way early,” Phillip said. “That was a lot of weight and pressure on myself, because I have this big decision of where I want to go to school for these next few years. But it’s definitely a relieving, and I feel more calm with it off my plate.”

Alongside Phillips, senior baseball standout pitcher Jack Griffiths finally got to ink his national letter of intent after verbally committing to Butler University back in April. He’s interested in pursuing a career in the medical field during his time in Indianapolis while also helping improve the Bulldog baseball program.

“I just feel so honored for the fact that they’re lending a hand for me to come there on scholarship and play baseball for them and represent their school,” Griffiths said. “I hope to do big things for them.”



