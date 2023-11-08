Ferris State Hockey team hopes to win back-to-back games for the first time this season hosting Minnesota State

BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State hockey team are back in action this weekend as they prepare to host Minnesota State for a pair of games against CCHA opponent Minnesota State. Last weekend the Bulldogs split with St. Lawrence, falling on Friday and getting an overtime win on Saturday. The Bulldogs are currently 3-4-1 on the year splitting every weekend series except when they were at Western Michigan, when the Bulldogs lost and tied on Friday and Saturday respectively. Antonio Venuto is currently the dawgs leading goal scorer with six already this season, with Jason Brancheau and Kaleb Ergang not far behind with 3 a piece. If the Bulldogs are to win back-to-back games head coach Bob Daniels knows they’ve gotta be hungry.

“It’s maturity in two ways. It’s maturity in really being ready to roll, and, and competing hard when the puck drops on Friday. And then it’s maturity that if you have a successful Friday night, that it hasn’t quenched your thirst for victory. You, gotta, like to win at this level, you’ve gotta be unbelievably competitive both nights.” Said Coach Daniels.

A couple players, Stepan Pokorny and Jason Brancheau, know that they have to give it their all on both nights.

“We got to come, ready to play every night obviously Friday we didn’t do that. We had a slow start. And it just comes down to you know, we got to do it both nights, not just one night.” Said Pokorny

“We just got to come ready Friday, um, and play the game days Saturday and keep it consistent and, uh, don’t let your foot off the gas pedal.” Said Brancheau.

Puck drop on both Friday and Saturday will be at 7:07 P.M. in Big Rapids.