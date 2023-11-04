Watch: All of the higlights from the final week of 2023 fall Sports Overtime

The high school football Sports Overtime comes a conclusion this week. Here’s the action that our cameras caught on our final night of Sports Overtime.

PETOSKEY 14, GAYLORD 23

This game was a huge division three matchup between two Big North teams. Gaylord was able to come out on top 23-14 to continue on in their perfect season. The win advances their record to an impressive 10-0. The star on the night for the Blue Devils was Ty Besinger with a whopping three touchdowns and an interception. They’ll go on to play the winner of Mount Pleasant- Grand Rapids Forest Hills.

ST. IGNACE 36, INDIAN RIVER INLAND LAKES 40

In 8-player division one, St. Ignace and Indian River-Inland Lakes had a rematch of week four. St. Ignace being the Bulldogs’ sole loss on the season. The Bulldogs wouldn’t let it happen again Friday night, topping the Saints in a high-scoring 40-36 game.

MANISTEE 18, KINGSLEY 37

Both teams came into Friday’s game looking for their ninth win of the season, and to keep their playoff dreams alive. With the help of Eli Graves’ two-touchdown first half, the Stags were able to go up 22-6 at halftime. Kingsley was able to come out on top 37-18. They’ll host the 9-2 Gladstone Braves in their hunt for a regional title.

REED CITY 50, HART 18

Hart has made the postseason for the first time, but unfortunately for the Pirates, their historic run would end in Friday’s district final. Reed City will go on to face the Midland Bullock Creek Lancers at home in a division 6 regional final.

BIG RAPIDS 28, WHITEHALL 27

Big Rapids pulls of the major upset win against the number one ranked team in division four. Big Rapids got a touchdown late in the game with Riley Vennix running it in from five yards out. Then Whitehall had a chance to win it at the end, but their field goal was blocked. Vennix had four total touchdowns on the day, Big rapids advance to the regional final and will take Grand Rapids South Christian.

