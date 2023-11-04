Ferris State beat Davenport behind Shon Stephens’ big day

CALEDONIA - It was a perfect afternoon for football on Saturday as the #7 ranked Ferris State Bulldogs beat the #9 ranked Davenport Panthers 28-10 in a big time GLIAC matchup, with big time playoff implications. It was a scoreless first quarter, with Davenport scoring the first touchdown but Ferris State responded with a touchdown run from Trinidad Chambliss to tie the score up at 7. Davenport added a field goal at the end of the first, so it was 10-7 at the end of the first half.

Shon Stephens opened the second half with a 100-yard kickoff return to put the Bulldogs in front 14-10. On the next drive Bulldogs offensive possession, they drove 84 yards in 10 plays to make the score 21-10 on Carson Gulker’s 10-yard pass to WR Xavier Wade. Shon Stephens then had a pick-six early in the 4th quarter as the Bulldogs won it 28-10.

Mylik Mitchell had 137 yards passing on the day, while Carson Gulker had 77 yards passing and a touchdown. Xavier Wade led the team in receiving with 8 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs had four interceptions, two from Shon Stephens, and one each from Lento Smith and Alston Ware.

Advertisement

The Bulldogs will finish their regular season at home against Wayne State next Saturday.



