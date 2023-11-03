TOP TEN MATCHUP: Ferris State get ready for a big test against undefeated Davenport

BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State Bulldogs face one of their toughest opponents of the season so far on Saturday, the Davenport University Panthers, who are currently undefeated and tied for the lead in the GLIAC. In the latest super regional playoff rankings Davenport were ranked 6th and Ferris 8th, with only the top seven teams making it into the playoffs. Although, Ferris State are ranked seventh in the country and Davenport come in at ninth. Head Coach Tony Annese just how big the stakes are going into the top-ten matchup.

“Basically, this is a playoff game, you know, and the winner has a good chance to be in the playoffs. The loser probably doesn’t have that great of a chance to be in the playoffs.” Said Coach Annese.

Junior defensive back Lento Smith snagged an interception in Ferris State’s game this past weekend against American Internationa College.

“Yeah, shout out to Coach Tom, man. He preaches it every day that he believes in us and he keeps our, you know, energy up every day. So each and every day we come out and want to make plays on the ball. So that’s our emphasis every day, plays on the ball.” Said Smith.

Davenport likes to run the ball, and for senior offensive lineman Brendan Bengtsson he wants to return that favor and score points whether through the air or on the ground.

“It’s like kind of like playing chess, you know, when a guy makes a move, you have to make a move back, counter, counteract it, so it’s kind of fun to do it,, but I have trust in our coaches and whatever they’re going to run, if they’re going to pass it, run it, I don’t care, as long as we score, that’s all I care about.” Said Bengtsson.

Kickoff at Davenport is scheduled for noon on Saturday.



