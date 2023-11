PINE RIVER - The McBain Ramblers beat the Evart Wildcats 25-14, 25-10, 25-21, to secure a district title in division four on Thursday night. The Ramblers have now gone back-to-back years of taking a district title, they will advance to regionals and take on Beal City in the regional semifinals next Tuesday.

For Evart their season comes to an end with a 6-13-1 record.