Ferris State Bulldogs hockey team gets ready to host two games against St. Lawrence

BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State hockey team split a two-game series with Northern Michigan last weekend and on Friday and Saturday they’ll host St. Lawrence University. It’ll be the first time since 2014 that Ferris will welcome in St. Lawrence, but next year the Bulldogs will be in New York taking on the Saints. The Bulldogs come into this matchup with a 2-3-1 record while St. Lawrence sits at 1-4-1, Ferris is currently at 3rd in the CCHA standings. Bulldogs head coach Bob Daniels is looking forward to playing against a somewhat unfamiliar team.

“I do think it’s nice to play other opponents, though. We play the same opponents, obviously, every year in conference. So, and quite often we play, you know, our non-conferences always seem to be Western and Miami. you know, Michigan State. And so, for us, when we get a chance to play someone like St. Lawrence, it’s different. We’re excited about it. And I know we return the favor next year and we go out and play them there. So that gives our guys to a little different, you know, look at a different campus.” Said Coach Daniels

Drew Cooper, a defenseman for the Bulldogs knows that a few members of the team have played some current St. Lawrence players in past years.

“I know, like a lot of a lot of our guys have played against guys on their team, whether it be in juniors or growing up. You know, we’ve seen them in the past, but you know, its college is a different game.” Said Cooper.

Forward Nick Nardecchia knows that no matter the team the game plan will remain consistent.

“It’s kind of cool playing a different team. Like, we never really played them before. At least when I’ve been here, so that’s cool to do. But I don’t know, like I said, just stick to the same, the same game plan we have. And I think if we play our game, it’s going to be a good weekend for us stick with that.” Said Nardecchia.

Puck drop on Friday is at 7:07 and Saturday is at 6:07.