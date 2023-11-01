Leland soccer bows out in semifinals for third time in four seasons

The Leland boys soccer team fell in the division four state semifinals to top-ranked Muskegon Western Michigan Christian.

EAST KENTWOOD - The top-ranked Muskegon Western Michigan Christian Warriors got three second half goals from Tekalegn Vlasma to knock Leland out of the MHSAA division four boys soccer tournament in a state semifinal on Wednesday night, 3-0.

The Comets had the better of the play in the first half, generating a couple of quality scoring chances for Weston Burda, but he was unable to get one past Warrior keeper Daniel Minasian.

“I thought we outplayed them the first half. We just couldn’t put the ball in the net,” Comet head coach Rob Sirrine said. “Their keeper made two great saves.”

Advertisement

“That could’ve been different going into halftime with a 2-0 lead,” Sirrine said.

The game was instead scoreless at the half, and Vlasma broke the ice just over ten minutes into the second half when he was able to get behind the Comet defense, and deftly curl a shot around Leland’s keeper and in for the goal. He would add two goals later in the half to complete the hat trick.

For the Comets, it was a disappointing defeat, as they were hoping to avenge a 3-1 loss to the Warriors in the 2022 division four state semifinal, as well as a 3-0 loss earlier this season.

“For our guys, yeah, a hard-fought four years for the seniors, and we’re proud of them. And for the other guys, they’ll learn from this, and come back next year,” Sirrine said.

Leland finishes the season with an 18-5-1 overall record, while Western Michigan Christian will meet Madison Heights Bishop Foley in the Division Four State Championship Game on Saturday.