EAST JORDAN - On Saturday afternoon at Boswell Stadium in East Jordan the Ishpeming Hematite’s beat the East Jordan Red Devils 20-6 in a district semifinal matchup. Ishpeming led this one 6-0 until the 4th quarter when Braylon Grybauskas scored a touchdown to make it 6-6. Ishpeming would go on to score two more touchdowns later in the 4th to get the victory.

East Jordan’s season ends with an 8-2 record, Ishpeming will take on Iron Mountain for a district title.