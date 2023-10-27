Ferris State get ready to take on American International College

BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State Bulldogs are getting ready to take on American International College for the first time ever. In their last game Ferris State beat Michigan Tech 35-21 behind five rushing touchdowns from Carson Gulker. This now marks back to back seasons that the Bulldogs have lost to Grand Valley State and then beat Michigan Tech in the regular season, it’s familiar territory for the dogs.

“I feel like, responding to the loss. We did it last year, so it was kind of the same, you know, it’s a couple of new players, but overall, it’s just trusting the process. Keeping our heads up, coming back to practice the next week and doing the same thing we do every week.” Said running back Markel King.

Facing American International College for the first time, head coach Tony Annese can’t wait to go up against an unfamiliar opponent.

“I love it, not to, to say anything negative about American International. I would, I just love playing anybody who’s unfamiliar with the Dawgs. And so, even in the playoffs, you know, you run up against these teams that are like you know, we’re not used to Ferris and when they’re not, it just kind of helps us. So I love playing teams that, you know, aren’t tuned into exactly what we do.” Coach Annese said.

Defensive back, Justin Payoute feels the same way as his coach.

“Other opponents that’s not really playing us every week, they don’t really have the same cues as the teams that we play every, every year and stuff. So I feel like they’re in for a surprise. We’re in for a surprise and like, you know, should be a good game.” Payoute said.

Kickoff against American International is on Saturday at one.

