BIG RAPIDS - The Fremont Packers fell 2-1 to the Alma Panthers on Thursday evening in the regional finals. Fremont fell behind 2-0 but Chaz Miller scored with about 20 minutes left to make it a 2-1 game. Caleb Vissia made some great saves throughout the game keeping the Packers in it.

Fremont ends the season with a 21-2-1 record, one of their best in the school’s history.