Ferris State Bulldog Hockey team get ready for trip to Northern Michigan

BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State Bulldogs hockey team is coming off of a 9-0 win against Grand Valley State in an exhibition matchup last Friday. This weekend they’re heading up to Marquette for two games against Northern Michigan. The Bulldogs are currently 1-2-1 on the season not including the exhibition. The Wildcats are still looking for their first win of the season, but they have caused Ferris problems in the past.

“You know, we can attest the last few years we’ve struggled in that building. It seems like we’ve gotten blown out on the Friday night and then Saturday, we’ve, clawed back maybe to tie or get two points. But we’ve really struggled that, particularly, on the Friday, the first night of the weekend series. So, you know, we want to make sure we start the weekend on time. We don’t forget it and show up on Saturday, we get there to play on Friday. Said Ferris State head coach Bob Daniels.

Senior defenseman Nick Hale is ready to get into the rink and embrace the rowdiness of the crowd.

“You want to play for the guys inside the glass. And I think, you know, at this point, we’ve all played in big games, whether it’s growing up in juniors or here in college with guys with the experience. But you learn how to, you learn how to tune that stuff out. You want to take in the stuff that’s positive. You want to block out that negative stuff and kind of use it to your advantage.” Said Hale

Junior forward Kaleb Ergang knows just how big of a game this is.

“It’s gonna be a challenge for us for sure, but like we embrace that stuff. That’s we want to play these games. We want to be in these games and win them. But yeah, it’s gonna be a challenge for sure.” Said Ergang

Puck drop on Friday is at 7:07 P.M. and on Saturday at 6:07 P.M.