GAME OF THE WEEK: Titans snap Patriot Game losing streak, topping Trojans 17-8

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City West Titans snapped a four-game losing streak in the annual crosstown rivalry football contest against Traverse City Central, defeating the Trojans 17-8.

The Titans jumped out to a quick lead, capitalizing on a Trojan fumble on the opening kickoff, recovering deep in Central territory and turning it into points. West would then score late in the first half to take a 14-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Trojans would get on the board in the third quarter, with a safety on defense, followed by a touchdown with a missed PAT to make it a 14-8 game going into the fourth quarter.

The Titans notched a field goal in the fourth quarter to build a nine-point lead.

The Trojans last best chance to get back into the game was stifled by an Isaac Kelsey interception in the end zone with less than two minutes to play.

“It’s incredible. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to go out,” Titans senior Kyler Brunan said after the game.

The win came in the first season for Traverse City West head coach James Wagner, and it gives the Titans a 15-14 advantage in the all-time series against the Trojans.

The Titans outgained the Trojans 262-172 on the night.

With the result, both teams finish the regular season with identical 4-5 overall records, and they will now have to wait to see if they earned enough playoff points to secure a postseason berth.



