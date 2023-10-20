Ferris State look to bounce back from GVSU loss, take on Michigan Tech on Saturday

BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State Bulldogs are looking to bounce back after their tough loss to Grand Valley State last weekend, they’ll be on the road this weekend, taking on the Michigan Tech Huskies in Houghton. Ferris fell 49-28 to the Lakers after going down 35-0 early in the first half, but the Bulldogs responded with 28 unanswered points, before giving up two touchdowns later in the contest. Bulldogs head coach, Tony Annese, said that the team showed toughness after falling behind.

“You know, it’s easy, you know, it’s easy to, you know, just think, you know, we’re so great. We’re so resilient. You know, we’re this, we’re that. But when you’re down 35 to nothing, I think that would be probably the best testament of, showing, you know, a lot of toughness in our team.” Said Annese.

Wide receiver Xavier Wade already has nine touchdowns on the season, and that loss as he says, lit the fire

Advertisement

“The loss definitely sparked us, you know, the fire under our seat and that’s exactly what we needed and, you know, everybody’s got a little chip on their shoulder now and something to prove and, you know, we’re not the best anymore so, you know, we’re just trying to be number one at the end of the season.” Wade said

Defensive linemen, Victor Nelson is a transfer from Saginaw Valley State, while he may be new to the program, he is already understanding the culture.

“We set that, that standard for ourselves. You know, we came off a loss and me coming here, this is a program that doesn’t hold good to losing. So when we take a loss like that, you really think about it, and you know that you got to come even harder to whoever’s next.” Said Nelson

Kickoff on Saturday is at 1 P.M. in Houghton.



