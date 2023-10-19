Traverse City West claims fifth straight district title with win over Midland Dow

TRAVERSE CITY - Traverse City West got a late goal from Aidan Orth to break a 1-1 tie and send the Titans to their fifth consecutive district championship in a 2-1 victory over Midland Dow on Thursday night.

Orth scored both goals for the Titans, having notched his first marker on a penalty kick in the first half. His game-winner came with just 3:48 left in regulation.

Midland Dow tied the match up early in the second half, setting the stage for Orth’s late-game heroics.

“Their starting keeper, he was really good, all through his high school career. We were prepared for that, and they were prepared for us,” Orth said after the match. “We just knew with the conditions, it was going to be a battle out there, and that’s what it was the whole 80 minutes.”

Titans head coach Matt Griesinger said that they had discussed the strategy when getting a lead late in a game in preparation for what he expected to be a tough matchup. The Titans had played the Chargers earlier in the season and won 4-1.

“I think they did a good job of not looking back, I mean we played Dow at our Labor Day tournament,” Griesinger said. “This was a very different game. They did a good job of not focusing on that and recognizing that this was a two-game season.”

Camden Tkach earned the victory in net for Traverse City West (18-1-1).

The 4th-ranked Titans advance to the division one regionals, where they will meet 9th-ranked Rockford in a regional semifinal match at Forest Hills Northern Stadium in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 5:00.