Central Michigan Volleyball head coach inspired by his daughter, helps create annual Autism Acceptance Game

MOUNT PLEASANT— Saturday, Central Michigan volleyball is hosting their 2nd-annual Autism Acceptance Game against Northern Illinois.

The game aims to be as sensory-friendly as possible. It will have limited buzzers, whistles, and ear protection will be offered. There will also be sensory rooms available for any fans that may need to take breaks during the game.

“Neurodiversity is, at times, I think maybe an underappreciated element of diversity on campus and I think that everybody’s just been so welcoming here at Central for providing this opportunity. It’s just little things that we’re doing for the match that kind of make it a little bit more accessible to people with different sensory needs,” Chippewas head coach Mike Gawlik said.

The event is extra special for Gawlik, as he helped create it with his five-year-old daughter Winnie in mind who is on the autism spectrum.

“I think providing opportunities, not only for the people in our community that have neurodiversity, but providing it for their families, and an opportunity for them to come really explore a sporting event, which can be at times overwhelming, for people that have sensory issues or have people in their life that would like to come with them with sensory issues,”Gawlik said. “So to provide an opportunity for our community to come together and enjoy a really first class event in an NCAA volleyball match, but also explore that with their families and their varying levels of needs, I think is something in our community that’s necessary and something that we’re happy to provide.”

In between sets, fans will be able to enjoy videos by CMU’s Autism Spectrum Club that will bring awareness and understanding to the cause. Coach Gawlik hopes the game will be able to provide a safe space for families free of judgment.

“I think it’s a really awesome event. Obviously, it touches me on a personal level, but I think it’s something that everybody can walk away from and learn something from a piece of our community that maybe doesn’t have a voice all the time,” the head coach said.

The game will be a “gold out” as the gold loop-or infinity symbol- is known to represent neurodiversity acceptance.

The game start time is set for 4:00 pm tickets sold here.