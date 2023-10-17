Traverse City West blanks Saginaw Heritage to advance to district final

Traverse City West shut out Saginaw Heritage in a district semifinal on Tuesday night.

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City West Titans defeated Saginaw Heritage 5-0 on Tuesday night to advance to a division one district final on Thursday.

Keegan Smith scored what would prove to be the game-winning late in the first half, placing a shot perfectly in the upper right corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.

Just over five minutes later, Kallen Ray doubled the lead with a leaping header for the goal, and a 2-0 Titans advantage at halftime.

Advertisement

The Titans would notch three more goals in the second half for the win.

Camden Tkach earned the shutout in the net for the Titans.

Traverse City West (17-1-1) will host Midland Dow on Thursday night in the district championship game. Midland Dow advanced to the title game with a 5-0 win over Traverse City Central. The Titans defeated the Chargers earlier this season by a 4-1 score.