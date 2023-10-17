Gladwin beats Midland Bullock Creek in the final minutes to advance to district final

GLADWIN - The Gladwin Flying G’s beat the Midland Bullock Creek Lancers 2-1, in the district semifinals. Gladwin got the first goal of the game from Isaac Wheeler on an assist from Treyton Siegert, but the Lancers would answer on a penalty kick from Logan Korson with 20 minutes left in the game. With just two minutes left on the clock the Flying G’s got a free kick right outside of the box and Siegert blasted it home to give Gladwin the lead late in the game and eventually the victory.

Gladwin advances to the district final against Freeland on Thursday, October 19th.