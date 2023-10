ROSCOMMON - The Roscommon Bucks beat the Alcona Tigers 3-0 on Monday evening in the district semifinals. The Bucks got a goal from Josh Mayes in the first half and from Ben Hamina in the 2nd half, they would add one later in the game to win it 3-0.

The Bucks advanced to the District Championship against Tawas, Alcona’s season comes to an end with a 3-7-3 record.