Grayling advances to District Final with win over Kalkaska

GRAYLING - The Grayling Vikings got a late header goal from junior Cameron Baker that would prove to be the game-winner, as they eliminated league rival Kalkaska 1-0 in a district semifinal match on Monday evening.

The game was scoreless through halftime, with both teams having a handful of scoring chances. It stayed scoreless deep into the second half, when Alex Moore played a ball into the box, and Baker was able to head it inside the near post for a goal, giving the Vikings the lead with six and a half minutes to play.

The Vikings would hold the Blazers off the board over the remainder of the game to claim the win. Kalkaska had gone 1-0-1 against the Vikings during the regular season. The Blazers close their season with an 11-6-4 record.

Grayling (17-5-1) advances to host Kingsford in a district title game on Wednesday night at 5:00.