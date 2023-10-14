Ferris State Football get ready for their biggest game of the year thus far, a trip to take on GVSU in the Anchor-Bone Classic

BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State Bulldogs are taking on rival Grand Valley State on Saturday, in the Anchor-Bone Classic. GVSU holds a 30-23-1 all-time series’ advantage entering Saturday’s showdown between the two schools with FSU having won 11 of the past 14 overall. The game on Saturday will be a top five matchup with GVSU coming as the #4 ranked team and Ferris as the #1 team. Last year the teams met twice with GVSU winning the battle during GLIAC play in Big Rapids, but Ferris State knocked the Lakers out of the playoffs in Allendale en route to their 2nd consecutive national championship, Bulldogs head coach, Tony Annese knows that it’s a new game.

“It’s a new year, both teams, having the same aspirations we always have, you know, to win that game. Nobody cares about the Anchor-Bone. They care about a GLIAC championship and a chance to be, you know, top seed in the playoffs. And so, that’s what we’re playing for. And our guys know it and their guys know it as well.” Said Coach Annese.

Grand Valley State senior and Glen Lake native Cade Peterson is going into his final year at GVSU and possibly in his final matchup ever against Ferris State.

“I’m excited because this what you come to Grand Valley to play, you play games like this, the Anchor-Bone, against Ferris State, number one in the country.”

Ferris State senior, Olalere Oladipo, could possibly be going into his final game against GVSU, he’s willing to leave everything on the field on Saturday.

“I’m ready to sacrifice my body, to take guys, take blockers out the way so guys can come clean and finish up tackles. Like we all know we have to give relentless effort. Those guys are gonna run the ball, they’re probably gonna run it 40 times and we gotta be ready to stop the run 40 times.” Said Oladipo.

Ferris State quarterback, Mylik Mitchell, was named the GLIAC player of the week last week after his five-touchdown performance against Saginaw Valley State. He’s excited to be healthy and have his top receivers healthy as well for the matchup.

“Any quarterback who wants to throw the ball deep wants to have a 6′4 guy, another 6′3 guy on the other side, running 4.3, 4.4, whatever they are running and, you know, jumping out the gym, both of them. So, I’m blessed. You know, our team is blessed. Those guys are blessed and, you know, we’re going to have some fun.” Mitchell Said.

Kickoff on Saturday is at 3 P.M. at Lubbers Stadium.