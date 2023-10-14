Ferris State can’t overcome first half deficit and fall to Grand Valley in Anchor-Bone Classic

ALLENDALE - The Anchor-Bone classic went down in Allendale on Saturday afternoon, with the #4 Grand Valley State Lakers getting the win 49-28 over #1 Ferris State. The Bulldogs got themselves in a 35-0 hole less than 20 minutes into the game and even though they tried to claw themselves out, they weren’t successful.

After going down Ferris scored 28 unanswered points, starting with Carson Gulker hitting Xavier Wade on a 24 yard strike, then Gulker hit Tyrese Hunt-Thompson for a touchdown later in the second quarter. Just 20 seconds after that Deion Small ran it in after the Bulldogs recovered a fumble and it was 35-21 at the half.

Ferris would keep the momentum going into the 2nd half as Solento Small intercepted Glen Lake native Cade Peterson’s pass on the Lakers first drive. The Bulldogs would make it 35-28 as Mylik Mitchell hit Tyrese Hunt-Thompson late in the 3rd quarter, but the Laker would respond with two touchdown in the 4th quarter, while the Bulldogs didn’t add to their tally.

Advertisement

Carson Gulker led Ferris State in passing, totaling 188 yards to go along with two touchdowns as well as 14 yards on the ground. Fellow Bulldog quarterback Mylik Mitchell had 66 yards passing and a touchdown. Tyrese Hunt-Thompson led the Bulldogs in receiving with six catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns, Xavier Wade was second on the team in receiving today with four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Glen Lake’s Cade Peterson had 127 yards through the air and two touchdowns.

Next up for Ferris State is a trip to Michigan Tech.