CMU defense shines in homecoming win over Akron

MOUNT PLEASANT— Saturday, the (3-3, 1-1) Central Michigan Chippewas hosted the (1-5, 0-2) Akron Zips on their homecoming.

Heading into the afternoon’s game, one thing had been preached all week in the Chippewa locker room “we win at home.” That’s exactly what they would do Saturday, but it wouldn’t be pretty.

The day itself was cool, grey, and windy. The 13 mph winds throughout the game didn’t help CMU kicker Tristan Mattson, who missed his FG attempt on the Chippewas opening drive from 49-yards out.

The first on the board were the Zips, their kicker Noah Perez nailed a field goal from 40 yards to go up 3-0 with 6:19 left in the first quarter.

CMU’s offense struggled throughout the first half, and Mattson would go on to miss another FG, the second time from 52 yards. On his third try, the kick would sail through the uprights- a whopping 58 yards. The kick set a new school and stadium record.

“I took a peek at it,” Mattson laughed when asked if he knew he was going for a record.

The kick tied the teams up 3-3 at the half.

The CMU offense would finally find a groove in the second half with touchdown runs from QB Jase Bauer and RB Myles Bailey.

The Zips would respond only once, throwing to Alex Adams for the final score of 17-10.

The hero of the game, without a doubt, was the CMU defense.

CMU held Akron to 193 yards total and forced two interceptions and a forced fumble. They also nabbed five TFLs and a sack.

“I think you could argue that maybe it was the best overall defensive performance that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said Chippewa head coach Jim McElwain.

The win advances the Chippewas to 4-3 on the season and 2-1 in MAC play. It also tied them for second place in the MAC West with Eastern Michigan, who the Chippewas defeated in week 5.

They will hit the road next Saturday against West Division opponent Ball State.



