Central Michigan readies for homecoming matchup against Akron

MOUNT PLEASANT— Two teams will be walking into Kelly/Shorts Stadium Saturday looking for redemption as they come off of blowout losses. Central Michigan, having just fallen 13-37 to Buffalo, and Akron, 14-55 to Northern Illinois. CMU’s record stands at 3-3 and 1-1 in the MAC. The Zips, a record of just 1-5 and 0-2 in MAC play- but the Chippewas know better than to judge an opponent based on record. As last week’s Buffalo Bulls team was just 1-4 ahead of the contest.

“They really took it to us. But, you know, if you look at the previous two wins, having zero drops and now all of a sudden you’ve got eight of them. We had one turnover in the previous two games, and we had four. Two of those caused touchdowns. There were a lot of factors that went in, and I felt we played well enough on defense. It’s not a time to hit a panic button. It’s time to come back and get a little bit better,” CMU head coach Jim McElwain said.

Just last season, Central Michigan had one of the worst turnover margins in the country. An issue that hadn’t reared its head until last week’s Buffalo game. Prior to that game, CMU ranked 2nd in the MAC in fewest turnovers on offense.

Advertisement

“I don’t think we were as sharp during the week as preparing for Buffalo. This week that’ll change because we know what we need to work on this week. And that’s eliminating turnovers and creating turnovers. So, going into this week, you know, we plan on changing that turnover ratio,” defensive back Trey Jones said.

CMU has managed to top Akron in nine of their last 10 meetings– and currently have a two-game win streak over the Zips.

Even with all of these statistics, the Chippewas shouldn’t feel comfortable. Between Akron’s 1-5 record and CMU’s 18-10 all-time record over the Zips, this game has all the makings of a trap game. Especially since three of Akron’s five losses were by three-point margins or less.

“If somebody were to look back, it’s almost like a heartbreak team. You know, they’ve had so many games right there that have come down to one possession. I don’t want to see us be the team that they have the breakthrough on,” McElwain said.

Advertisement

This week’s meeting with the Akron Zips is on the Chippewas’ 99th annual Homecoming Game. They’re currently undefeated at home on the season. And hope to stay that way with their fans’ help.

“I’m looking forward to play in front of a big crowd again,” defensive lineman Quindario Lee said. ”I think it helps a lot. I think it really does. Like having a crowd that’s behind us 100 percent like that.”

As always, the quarterback situation is something to monitor, as redshirt sophomore Jase Bauer comes off of a tough loss where he threw two game-changing interceptions.

The Chippewas plan is to hopefully have Bauer and Bert Emanuel Jr. share snaps against the Zips. However, Emanuel Jr. had suffered a throwing shoulder injury during his second snap in week five against Eastern Michigan. He was not seen last week against Buffalo, and head coach McElwain isn’t sure we’ll see him this week either.

Advertisement

“For him to go, he’d have to be able to do all of the things,” he said. “It’s definitely going to be a game time decision.”

No matter what the Chippewas’ offense looks like come Saturday afternoon, the head coach is certain they’ll play their hearts out for the CMU fans showing up.

“There are a lot of people out there that got a lot of pride in Central Michigan and the people who went here, it’s their opportunity to come back to Mount Pleasant, rekindle friendships and relive some of the memories that make it so special. That’s what’s cool about homecoming and, and it’s our responsibility to give them something to cheer about,” McElwain said.

Kickoff set for 3:30 at CMU’s Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The game can be livestreamed on ESPN+.