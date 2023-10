SAULT STE. MARIE - The Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils got a win against the Escanaba Eskymos, 25-19, 25-17. 25-20 on Thursday evening. Escanaba started out hot in the first set but the Blue Devils were able to weather the storm.

Next up for Sault Ste. Marie is Indian River Inland lakes on the 14th, and for Escanaba they’ll take on Kingsford.